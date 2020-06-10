Home
Vigil
Sunday, Jun. 14, 2020
5:00 PM
Colin William MCCARTHY


1950 - 2020
Colin William MCCARTHY Notice
MCCARTHY Colin William

18.02.1950 - 08.06.2020



Passed away peacefully in Bendigo. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Ingrid. Loved father of Heath and Melissa. Treasured and adored grandfather of Zef and Neve.



Forever in our hearts.



A private Mass of Thanksgiving for the life of Mr. Colin McCARTHY will be offered on MONDAY (June 15) at 11am.



The funeral cortege will leave at the conclusion of Mass for the White Hills Cemetery.



To view the livestream of this service go to www.mulqueen.com.au/livestream



Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be recited in the Mulqueen Family Chapel, 15-25 Bridge Street, Bendigo on SUNDAY (June 14) at 5pm.



Messages of condolence can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 10, 2020
