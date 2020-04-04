|
REDWOOD Colin Hugh 1/10/1936 - 31/3/2020. At Bendigo Hospice. Dear Husband of Dot (dec.). Dear Dad of Janine and Darren. Dad in law of Lauryn. Dear Pa of Teigan, Jarryd and Brayden. Step Pa of Mackenzie and Hunter. Son of Rita and Hugh (both dec.) and eldest Brother of Melva, Albert and Noel. Reunited with Dot. A Private Burial has been held. A Public Memorial Service for Colin will be held at a future date. Tributes can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 4, 2020