BARRON Clifford Raymond Passed away peacefully at Joan Pinder Aged Care on April 26, 2020. Aged 93 years. Husband of Betty (dec.). Much loved Father and Father-in-law of Ruth and John (Turner), Jeff and Meri, Cheryl and Andrew (Tracy). Grandad to Stephen, Bronwyn, Scott, Rebecca, Ante, James and Luke. Great Grandad to Lilah, Max, Mia, Abi, Jye, Kate and Liliegh. 'Forever in our hearts.' A Private Funeral service was held on Friday 1st May. A Public Memorial service will be held at a future date. Tributes can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 2, 2020