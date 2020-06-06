|
O'BRIEN (nee Moroni) Clementa Adelaide Mass of Thanksgiving to celebrate the life of the late Mrs. Clementa Adelaide O'BRIEN will be held at St. Joseph's Church Bendigo on TUESDAY (June 9th, 2020) commencing at 11.00am. The Funeral Cortege will leave at the conclusion of Mass for the Bendigo Lawn Cemetery.
Due to Covid 19 Restrictions, attendance is limited to 50 invited guests, members of the public can view the service via live streaming, go to www.smfd.com.au click on the Service Streaming Button (on the home page).
To sign the Condolence Book, go to www.lifelived.com.au
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 6, 2020