Home
Services
Bendigo Funerals
29 Miller Street
Bendigo, Victoria 3554
(03) 5444 0400
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Bendigo
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clementa O'BRIEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clementa Adelaide O'BRIEN

Clementa Adelaide O'BRIEN Notice
O'BRIEN (nee Moroni) Clementa Adelaide Mass of Thanksgiving to celebrate the life of the late Mrs. Clementa Adelaide O'BRIEN will be held at St. Joseph's Church Bendigo on TUESDAY (June 9th, 2020) commencing at 11.00am. The Funeral Cortege will leave at the conclusion of Mass for the Bendigo Lawn Cemetery.

Due to Covid 19 Restrictions, attendance is limited to 50 invited guests, members of the public can view the service via live streaming, go to www.smfd.com.au click on the Service Streaming Button (on the home page).

To sign the Condolence Book, go to www.lifelived.com.au



logo
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clementa's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -