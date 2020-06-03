Home
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Bendigo
Clementa Adelaide O'BRIEN

Clementa Adelaide O'BRIEN Notice
O'BRIEN (nee Moroni) Clementa Adelaide Died peacefully at Strath-Haven Bendigo on June 1st, 2020. Aged 96 Years.

Loved daughter of the late Luigi and May Moroni.

Dearly loved wife of Kevin (Decd).

Loved and Loving mother of Donal (Decd), Julie and Fulvio, Catherine, Brenda and Semion, and Christine and Geoffrey.

Adored Nanna of Donal and Skye, James, Thomas and Jessica, Nicholas, Georgina, and Jack.

Great Grandmother of Morgan, and Finbarr.

'Requiescat in Pace'
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 3, 2020
