CONWAY Sr. Clare Kathleen RSM Funeral Mass for the repose of the soul of the late Sr. Clare Kathleen CONWAY RSM will be offered at St. Kilian's Church, 161 McCrae Street, Bendigo on FRIDAY (June 28th, 2019) commencing at 12.10 pm.
At the conclusion of Mass refreshments will be provided in St. Kilian's Hall. The Funeral cortege will then proceed to the Bendigo Monumental Cemetery (main gate Carpenter Street).
Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be held at the Catherine McAuley College Chapel, 164 Barkly Street, Bendigo TOMORROW EVENING (Thursday June 27th, 2019) commencing at 6.30pm.
BENDIGO FUNERALS
29 Miller Street Bendigo, 5444 0400
(Simon Mulqueen Prop.)
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 26, 2019
