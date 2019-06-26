Home
Clare Kathleen CONWAY

Notice

Clare Kathleen CONWAY Notice
CONWAY Sr. Clare Kathleen RSM Funeral Mass for the repose of the soul of the late Sr. Clare Kathleen CONWAY RSM will be offered at St. Kilian's Church, 161 McCrae Street, Bendigo on FRIDAY (June 28th, 2019) commencing at 12.10 pm.

At the conclusion of Mass refreshments will be provided in St. Kilian's Hall. The Funeral cortege will then proceed to the Bendigo Monumental Cemetery (main gate Carpenter Street).

Vigil Prayers and Rosary will be held at the Catherine McAuley College Chapel, 164 Barkly Street, Bendigo TOMORROW EVENING (Thursday June 27th, 2019) commencing at 6.30pm.



Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 26, 2019
