|
|
JONES Clara 'Cavell' 04/09/1916 - 16/03/2020
Passed away at Bendigo, formerly of Rushworth. Aged 103 years.
Dearly loved Daughter of the late Charles and Clara Clarke. Loved Wife of Bill (Dec). Much loved Mother of John, Bernadette (Appleton), Bob, Dennis (Dec), Naomi (Dec), Julie (Brooksby), Aileen (Caddy), Peter, and Carmel (Feder). Mother-in-law and good friend of Patricia, Ian, Charles, and Bryan. Proud and loving Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother of her vast and adoring family.
The family wish to acknowledge the care and devotion of the staff at Estia Victoria Heights.
'Requiescat In Pace'
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 18, 2020