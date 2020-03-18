Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara "Cavell" JONES

Add a Memory
Clara "Cavell" JONES Notice
JONES Clara 'Cavell' 04/09/1916 - 16/03/2020



Passed away at Bendigo, formerly of Rushworth. Aged 103 years.

Dearly loved Daughter of the late Charles and Clara Clarke. Loved Wife of Bill (Dec). Much loved Mother of John, Bernadette (Appleton), Bob, Dennis (Dec), Naomi (Dec), Julie (Brooksby), Aileen (Caddy), Peter, and Carmel (Feder). Mother-in-law and good friend of Patricia, Ian, Charles, and Bryan. Proud and loving Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother of her vast and adoring family.

The family wish to acknowledge the care and devotion of the staff at Estia Victoria Heights.

'Requiescat In Pace'
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -