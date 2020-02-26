|
|
GOBEL Christiaan (Chris) Willibrord
14.03.1940 - 19.02.2020
Much loved son of Jos and Adriana. Loving and devoted husband of Wilma. Dearly loved Father of Anthony (dec.) and Martin.
Brother to Harry (dec.), Tony, Henk (dec.), Maria, Jos (dec.), John, Anna, Adrian, Rudolf, Benny (dec.), Hansje (dec.) and Beppie (dec.).
Brother in law to Maureen, Rosemary, Joris (dec.), Carolyn, Celia, Bob (dec.), Anna and Elena.
...and friend, colleague and mentor to many.
Always in our hearts
Forever soar high on angel's wings
RIP
See later edition for funeral arrangements.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Feb. 26, 2020