Christiaan Willibrord (Chris) GOBEL


1940 - 2020
Christiaan Willibrord (Chris) GOBEL Notice
GOBEL Christiaan (Chris) Willibrord





14.03.1940 - 19.02.2020



Much loved son of Jos and Adriana. Loving and devoted husband of Wilma. Dearly loved Father of Anthony (dec.) and Martin.

Brother to Harry (dec.), Tony, Henk (dec.), Maria, Jos (dec.), John, Anna, Adrian, Rudolf, Benny (dec.), Hansje (dec.) and Beppie (dec.).

Brother in law to Maureen, Rosemary, Joris (dec.), Carolyn, Celia, Bob (dec.), Anna and Elena.

...and friend, colleague and mentor to many.

Always in our hearts

Forever soar high on angel's wings

RIP



See later edition for funeral arrangements.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Feb. 26, 2020
