Mulqueen Family Funeral Directors
15/21-25 Bridge Street
Bendigo, Victoria 3550
(03) 5443 4455
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Mulqueen Family Funeral Directors
15/21-25 Bridge Street
Bendigo, Victoria 3550
Charlie TAMBLYN

Charlie TAMBLYN Notice
TAMBLYN Charlie



Passed away peacefully in Bendigo on February 1st, 2020. Aged 87.

Loving husband of Joyce (dec.). Loved father of Rhonda (dec.), Rodney, Andrew (dec.), Peter (dec.), Scott and their families.

Always in our hearts.



A Service celebrating and honouring Charlie's life will be held in the Mulqueen Family Chapel, 15-25 Bridge Street, Bendigo on MONDAY (February 10) at 1.00pm.



The funeral cortege will leave at the conclusion of the Service for the Eaglehawk Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020
