Catherine Anne RYAN

Catherine Anne RYAN Notice
RYAN Catherine Anne Mass of Thanksgiving to celebrate the life of the late Miss Catherine Anne RYAN will be held at St. Kilian's Church, 161 McCrae Street, Bendigo WEDNESDAY WEEK (September 25th, 2019) commencing at 1.30pm.

The Funeral cortege will leave at the conclusion of Mass for the Bendigo Lawn Cemetery.

Rosary will be recited at the Bethlehem Home Chapel, 36-42 Specimen Hill Road, Golden Square TUESDAY WEEK (September 24th, 2019) commencing at 4.00pm.



logo
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Sept. 14, 2019
