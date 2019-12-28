|
|
TREMBATH Bruce Raymond
20.08.1957 - 23.12.2019
Passed away peacefully at Bendigo Palliative Care with his wife Joanne and his family by his side.
Loving and devoted husband of Joanne (Mill).
Loving and treasured father to Matthew and Sarah (Trembath), Shelley and Brett (Cleary). Loving, precious and adored Gid to Imarni Grace and Harlan Mitchell. Much loved brother of Andrew and Helen Trembath. Loving son of Ray and Betty Trembath (both dec.). Beloved son-in-law to Bruce and Pam Mill, loved brother in-law to Robyn and Ralf Mueller, Donna and Al Wearne, loving uncle to their families.
My darling Bruce, I watched you close your eyes ever so gently. Your beautiful and golden heart stopped beating as we held hands. A link is now missing from our family golden chain. My husband, my soul mate, my one true love, my carpenter and my mate. We held hands together, we created so many memories and footprints on this journey. I have cried every day on this journey, tears of love from here to the moon and back. My darling Bruce, you have showed us all your strength, determination, courage, fighting spirit and dignity on this journey with MND. Every step, every tear has been shared with your living family, friends and Gid's Flanny Angels by your side.
Forever you wife, Joanne xx
To my father, my best mate,
You were taken way too soon by this horrible disease, MND. A man who was always good with his hands, no matter what it was that you may have been doing.
You were always there to support and lend a hand for Sarah and I, whenever we needed you. Always encouraging even time were tough. We have shared many memories together, that will always live on in our hearts. You are always in our hearts and will never be forgotten. Rest easy now, until we meet again.
Love always and forever, Matt & Sarah xx
To our Dad, Gid and Protector,
You were the first man in my life to love me unconditionally. You taught me to stand up and fight for what I believe in, never backing down. To always show love, respect and affection to those special people in my life. Each and every day you have been our rock, our idol, our father. A man that we hold in the highest regard, not just because you are my Dad, a father to Brett, Gid to our kids but a man who had the sheer determination to grab life with both hands and work his ass off to have the life you dreamed of. Dad it's time for tools down, unhitch the trailer, crank your music and crack a few cold ones. We have loved you from the beginning, now, always & forever.
Love you so very much, Shelley, Brett, Imarni and Harlan xxxx
Remembering a great family man who was hard working, who fought so hard to stay. Your loving father and mother in-law Bruce & Pam Mill. Brother in-law to Robyn and Ralf Mueller, Donna and Al Wearne, uncle to Kathryn, Jesse, Karl, David, Tyler, Veronikah, Phoebe and Ella.
Forever in our hearts
A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Mr. Bruce Raymond TREMBATH will be offered at St. Andrew's Uniting Church, 26 Myers Street, Bendigo on THURSDAY (January 2) at 11.00am.
The funeral cortege will leave at the conclusion of the Service for the Bendigo Lawn Cemetery.
Flowers appreciated; donations preferred to FightMND. Envelopes available at the Church.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Dec. 28, 2019