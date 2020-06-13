|
MAINKA Bruce George Dip.C.E., MIEAust., CPEng (Ret.)
Died peacefully, in his 80th year, listening to his favourite music.
Bruce's parents Albert Ernest and Muriel May Frances (Ern and Maisie), his sister Lorna and brother Ernie all predeceased him.
He spent his life quietly. Bruce was a Scout, Sea Scout and Queen's Scout, Head Prefect and an avid bush walker. He enjoyed taking his sons Karl and Julian on walking and camping trips, but at a much more leisurely pace than in Bruce's younger years. Bruce had a desire to share knowledge and valued the importance of learning, at any age.
Bruce had interests in orchestral music, ballet and opera. He had a passion for books, including the topics of Antarctica, Australian history, art, and natural history. Of particular interest were copies of original logs and journals of voyages of exploration. Bruce was a member of the Hakluyt Society and the Royal Historical Society of Victoria.
Professionally, Bruce was a Civil Engineer working in the fields of railways, forestry, soil conservation, roads and road accidents. He was a part time lecturer at the Creswick School of Forestry and also spent time working at the Monash University Accident Research Centre.
Bruce enjoyed spending evenings at home with friends eating home cooked dinners, with a glass of red (or two) and solving all the problems of the world. Spending time in the garage tinkering and wandering outside clearing debris fallen from the trees etc. to keep the property neat were some of his favourite ways to relax.
Helen, Bruce's wife of 57 years, his sons Karl and Julian and his daughter-in-law Lara will miss him very much.
We are grateful to Bruce's doctors, nurses, carers and all who assisted us during his journey.
A Private Cremation has been held.
In lieu of a service or flowers, we would be pleased if you remember Bruce in your own way. Perhaps you would like to plant a tree or donate to your favourite charity.
BENDIGO FUNERALS
5444 0400
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 13, 2020