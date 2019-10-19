|
|
SANTON Bruce Arthur 'Bully'
Passed away peacefully at Mirridong Aged Care Bendigo, on October 13th 2019.
Aged 86 Years.
Dearly loved Husband of Fay. Loved Father of Brett, Stephen, Kayelene and Leanne.
Much loved Pa of Emily, Georgie and Jade. Great Grandfather of Novalie and Raiden.
Your weary hours and days of pain,
your troubled nights are past.
And in my aching heart, I know,
you have found sweet rest at last.
'See you in the Morning'
- Love Fay
'Welcome Home'
- Brett and Stephen
I cannot bring the old days back,
your smile I cannot see,
I can only treasure the memories,
of days that used to be.
'Miss You'
- Love Kayelene
My Dad,
my heart is heavy now that you have gone.
Will love and miss you forever.
- Squirt xx
With great respect and admiration, will be sadly missed.
- Neil xx
Our Pa,
We miss you already and will think of you everyday. Thank you for sharing your wisdom and your lollies. We will always cherish your stories and love you forever.
To the best Pa ever, all our love.
- Emily and Georgie, Craig, Matt, Archie and Chilli.
Poppy Bull,
Thinking of you and will miss you always.
Thank you for being my Pa.
- Love Jade, Nathan, Novalie and Raiden.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Oct. 19, 2019