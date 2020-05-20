|
|
BURNS Bronwyn
Loved wife of Brian (Butch).
Loving mother to Abby and Avalon.
Your pain is over and you have gone to
join loved ones who are waiting for you.
Thank you to Doctors Erhardt and Salvadore, Oncologist Doctor Rob, Nursing Staff in Oncology and Palliative Care.
A private service will be held TUESDAY (May 26) at 11am.
To view the live stream of this service go to www.mulqueen.com.au/our funerals
Messages of condolence can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 20, 2020