Home
Services
William Farmer
151 McCrae Street Bendigo
Bendigo, Victoria 3550
(03) 5441 5577
Resources
More Obituaries for Bronwen GRAHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bronwen Mary GRAHAM


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Bronwen Mary GRAHAM Notice
GRAHAM (nee Phillips) Bronwen Mary 30/09/1945 - 19/10/2019

Passed away suddenly at Bendigo Hospital.

Aged 74 years

Beloved wife of the late Ron. Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law to Steven and Nadia, Richard and Emma. Adoring and cherished nana of Jessica and Mitchell, Maddison, Laine and Jonah, Felicity and Samantha.

Reunited with dad.



Daughter of the late Ivor and Thora Phillips. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Guin and David and dear aunt of Kerri, Mark and their families.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Oct. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bronwen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.