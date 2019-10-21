|
|
GRAHAM (nee Phillips) Bronwen Mary 30/09/1945 - 19/10/2019
Passed away suddenly at Bendigo Hospital.
Aged 74 years
Beloved wife of the late Ron. Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law to Steven and Nadia, Richard and Emma. Adoring and cherished nana of Jessica and Mitchell, Maddison, Laine and Jonah, Felicity and Samantha.
Reunited with dad.
Daughter of the late Ivor and Thora Phillips. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Guin and David and dear aunt of Kerri, Mark and their families.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Oct. 21, 2019