Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian DOLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Leslie DOLAN


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Brian Leslie DOLAN Notice
DOLAN Brian Leslie 24/7/1939 - 13/4/2020 Passed away peacefully after a long illness. Much loved and loving husband of Anne. Father and father in law of Beth, Jane, Rachel, Michael and Peter, Cameron, Patty, Craig and Traci. Adored Poppy of Jordan, Daniel, Lucas, Sam, Millie, Lucinda and Thomas. Loving son of Vin (dec.), Grace (dec.), step-son and friend of Bob, brother of Michael (dec.) and Peter (dec.). Fought so hard, now at peace. We will love and miss you always. A private burial will be held with a memorial service to follow on a date to be advised. You may wish to leave your name in the condolence book, to let Brian's family know that they are in your thoughts during this time. To do this please either email your name to [email protected] or phone our office.



logo
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -