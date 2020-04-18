|
|
DOLAN Brian Leslie 24/7/1939 - 13/4/2020 Passed away peacefully after a long illness. Much loved and loving husband of Anne. Father and father in law of Beth, Jane, Rachel, Michael and Peter, Cameron, Patty, Craig and Traci. Adored Poppy of Jordan, Daniel, Lucas, Sam, Millie, Lucinda and Thomas. Loving son of Vin (dec.), Grace (dec.), step-son and friend of Bob, brother of Michael (dec.) and Peter (dec.). Fought so hard, now at peace. We will love and miss you always. A private burial will be held with a memorial service to follow on a date to be advised. You may wish to leave your name in the condolence book, to let Brian's family know that they are in your thoughts during this time. To do this please either email your name to [email protected] or phone our office.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 18, 2020