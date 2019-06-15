|
|
|
CROCKETT Brian James Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of the late Mr. Brian James CROCKETT will be offered at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 129 High Street, Berwick on TUESDAY (June 18) at 11.00am. Rosary will be recited at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 129 High Street, Berwick on MONDAY (June 17) at 7:00pm. The graveside interment service will be held at the Wytchitella Cemetery, Wedderburn - Old Boort Road, Wytchitella on WEDNESDAY (June 19) at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. John of God Hospital, Berwick Auxiliary would be appreciated. Envelopes available at the church.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 15, 2019
