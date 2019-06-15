Home
Services
Mulqueen Family Funeral Directors
15/21-25 Bridge Street
Bendigo, Victoria 3550
(03) 5443 4455
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian CROCKETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian James CROCKETT

Notice

Brian James CROCKETT Notice
CROCKETT Brian James Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of the late Mr. Brian James CROCKETT will be offered at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 129 High Street, Berwick on TUESDAY (June 18) at 11.00am. Rosary will be recited at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 129 High Street, Berwick on MONDAY (June 17) at 7:00pm. The graveside interment service will be held at the Wytchitella Cemetery, Wedderburn - Old Boort Road, Wytchitella on WEDNESDAY (June 19) at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. John of God Hospital, Berwick Auxiliary would be appreciated. Envelopes available at the church.



logo


logo
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 15, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.