CROCKETT Brian James 2/12/1936 - 6/6/2019 Passed away peace-fully at St. John of God Hospital, Berwick, in the presence of his wife and three daughters. Devoted husband of Anne (nee Kairns) for 47 years. Much loved father of Steven (dec.), Susie, Sarah and Amy. Adored Grandad of Harry and Harper, Annelise and Sophie. Respected father in-law of Matt and Nick and friend of Matt. Missed by family dog Raydin. A man of great faith now at peace Eldest son of Jim and Mona (both dec.) Loved brother of Shirley, June, Bob and Don (dec.) and their families. Every heart beats true
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 12, 2019
