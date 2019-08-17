|
CHRISTMAS Brian Eric Passed away peacefully on August 12, 2019. Aged 70 years Son of Eric and Margaret Christmas and brother of Maureen and Trudy. Loved husband of Val, loved father of Tracey, Melissa (dec.) and Scott. Loved father-in-law of Chris and Belinda, loved grandad of Shantae, Sam, Kody, Alyssa, Jenna and Ashton. R.I.P May you enjoy your holiday camp Thank you for being a wonderful brother, brother-in-law and uncle. We all have lovely memories and will treasure them forever. You will always be in our hearts and thoughts. Your pain has gone now, you were brave and strong to the end. Rest in peace now "Large cappuccino with 2 sweeteners" Love Trudy, Warwick, Chevonne, Shantelle, Angus, Emily, Matt and James.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Aug. 17, 2019