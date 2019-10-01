|
|
LANDY Brendan Lawrence 'Snow' Passed away peacefully in his sleep but suddenly at Bendigo Hospice on September 28, 2019.
Aged 65 years
Dearly loved son of the late Bernie and Val Landy. Much loved brother of Shane, Rhonda, Mary and brother-in-law of Anthony. Loved uncle of Mayra, Cam, Shasa, Zoe and Emma and grand-uncle of Aviva and Axel.
In our hearts Bren you will always stay loved and remembered everyday.
You will be sadly missed by all who were touched by your kindness, warmth and generosity and unique perspective.
AT PEACE IN HEAVEN
For funeral details, please see later paper.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Oct. 1, 2019