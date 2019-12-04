|
|
BOYD Brenda Margaret
Passed away peacefully on 1st December 2019, aged 90.
Beloved wife of Gordon (dec). Much loved mother, granny, great granny, and mother in law.
-Viv, Azzie (dec), Ros & Nicole (dec), Murray (dec).
-Greg, Sue, Alisha & Grant, Belinda, Conan, Breanna, Cooper & Darci.
-Russell, Michelle, Ruby and Lily.
-Gillian, Brian, Mitchell & Fraser.
-Robert, Ella, Ebony and Jaxeson.
Always so loving, thoughtful and kind
What beautiful memories you leave behind.
You may have left this world behind,
But you will never leave our hearts and mind.
Rest in peace Mum.
A Service celebrating and honouring Brenda's life will be held in the Mulqueen Family Chapel, 15-25 Bridge Street Bendigo on MONDAY (December 9) at 11.30am.
An interment service will follow at Bendigo Lawn Cemetery commencing at approximately 2.00pm.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Dec. 4, 2019