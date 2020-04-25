|
LUCAS Beverley Doretta Passed away peacefully April 17, 2020. Aged 81 years Those memories of you will always make us smile, If only we could have you back for just a little while. Then we could talk again just like we used to do, You always meant so much to us and you always will too. The fact that you're no longer here will always cause us pain, But you're forever in our hearts, until we meet again. Much loved wife of Tom, mother to Cindy, Melissa, Bron and husband Ibo, and nan to Adam, Daniel, Gemma, Alana, Senna and Errol. "If life for me has finally passed, I loved you all until the last. Weep not for me but courage take, and love each other for my sake." Our sincere thanks and gratitude to the management and staff at Inglewood and District Health Service. In accordance with her wishes a private funeral service was held at Bridgewater.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 25, 2020