Home
Services
Mount Alexander Funerals
240 High Street Kangaroo Flat
Kangaroo Flat/Castlemaine, Victoria 3555
(03) 5447 0927
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
For details please visit the website of Mount Alexander Funerals
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty SMITH

Add a Memory
Betty SMITH Notice
SMITH Betty Passed away suddenly at home in Bendigo on April 4, 2020 aged 86 years. Loving Mother of Norman, Glenn, Karen, Raymond, Janine and David. Loving Mother-in-law of Sue, Glenda, Michael, Mimi, Peter and Tracy. Very special Nan of 14 Grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren. Gone but not forgotten. Although we are apart, your memory lives within us. Forever in our hearts. Rest In Peace Mum. Due to the current restrictions on social gatherings, Betty's family will be holding a private service on Tuesday (April 14) at 11.00am. If you wish to join us for the service, you may do so via live streaming. For details please visit the website of Mount Alexander Funerals.



logo
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -