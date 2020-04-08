|
SMITH Betty Passed away suddenly at home in Bendigo on April 4, 2020 aged 86 years. Loving Mother of Norman, Glenn, Karen, Raymond, Janine and David. Loving Mother-in-law of Sue, Glenda, Michael, Mimi, Peter and Tracy. Very special Nan of 14 Grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren. Gone but not forgotten. Although we are apart, your memory lives within us. Forever in our hearts. Rest In Peace Mum. Due to the current restrictions on social gatherings, Betty's family will be holding a private service on Tuesday (April 14) at 11.00am. If you wish to join us for the service, you may do so via live streaming. For details please visit the website of Mount Alexander Funerals.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 8, 2020