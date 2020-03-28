Home
Betty May MIERZEJEWSKI


1928 - 2020
Betty May MIERZEJEWSKI Notice
MIERZEJEWSKI (nee Durston) Betty May Peacefully at Torquay on March 26th, 2020.

Aged 91 years

Beloved wife of the late Eugene. Loving mother of Richard and Edmund, and mother-in-law of Sharen, Pauline, Dianne (dec.) and Karen. Adoring nana of Louise, Andrea, Christopher, Taylor and Jack. Great Grandmother of Mackenzie, Charlotte, Bryce and Abbey.



No longer with us in our lives to share,

but in our hearts she will always be there.

Sadly missed by all



A private funeral service will be held.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2020
