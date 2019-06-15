Home
Services
Thompson Family Funeral Directors
123 Mostyn Street
Castlemaine, Victoria 3450
(03) 5472 2202
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty BOWE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty BOWE

Notice Condolences

Betty BOWE Notice
BOWE Betty 5/2/1934 ~ 12/6/2019 Passed away at Bendigo God was calling her, and she quietly slipped away to see him. It has been the only journey she has ever taken alone. Dearly loved Wife of 65 years to Rod - Forever in my heart - Dearly loved and loving Mother of Peter and Leanne A gentle soul with a beautiful smile You have left us with a lifetime of love and memories Ninny, there will always be a place for you in our hearts. Our memories together will be cherished forever. Thanks for always loving us. Erin, Joshua, Danielle and Lach "I'll miss our hot chocolates together Ninny" Love Amara Mum, so proud to call you "My Mum". Much loved, so many happy memories. You will always be in our hearts. "Love you always" Christine and Ross Nin, Rest peacefully Nin, We will miss you. Love Kate and Jake
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.