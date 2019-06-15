|
BOWE Betty 5/2/1934 ~ 12/6/2019 Passed away at Bendigo God was calling her, and she quietly slipped away to see him. It has been the only journey she has ever taken alone. Dearly loved Wife of 65 years to Rod - Forever in my heart - Dearly loved and loving Mother of Peter and Leanne A gentle soul with a beautiful smile You have left us with a lifetime of love and memories Ninny, there will always be a place for you in our hearts. Our memories together will be cherished forever. Thanks for always loving us. Erin, Joshua, Danielle and Lach "I'll miss our hot chocolates together Ninny" Love Amara Mum, so proud to call you "My Mum". Much loved, so many happy memories. You will always be in our hearts. "Love you always" Christine and Ross Nin, Rest peacefully Nin, We will miss you. Love Kate and Jake
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 15, 2019