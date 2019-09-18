Home
Bettina Morrison


1955 - 2019
Bettina Morrison Notice
MORRISON

BETTINA RAE

Passed away peacefully in Bendigo on 15 September, aged 63 years. Beloved wife to Daniel, precious daughter to Ken and Doris, cherished mother to Justine & Matt (dec), gorgeous sister to Greg, Libby & Mark and sister-in-law to Carolyn & Penny, fabulous aunty to Cassandra, Bronwyn & Jackson and loving carer to Tristan, Jye & Liam.

Tina was forever kind and funny, the best friend and mentor that anyone could wish for, always making and giving for others. A room was warmer if she was in it.

Private cremation at Tina's request. Please enjoy the Spring flowers and look after each other. She'd like that.

Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Sept. 18, 2019
