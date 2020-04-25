|
|
HOLLAND (Turnbull) Beryl Grant 24/8/1935 - 16/4/2020 Devoted loving wife of Graeme for 56 years (Lockwood South). Beloved Mother of Barry (dec.), Heather and Leanne. Loved Mother-in-law of Rod and Alistair. Cherished Nan of Selina, Matilda, Annalise, Jacob, Oliver, Gemma, Kiara, Teisha, Aimon and Kycen. A wonderful life, In God's loving care, forever in our hearts. Rest in peace, until we meet again. A service to celebrate Beryl's life was held on Friday 24th April followed by a burial at the Lockwood Cemetery. If you wish to leave your name in the condolence book, to let Beryl's family know that they are in your thoughts during this time, please either email your name to [email protected] or phone our office.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 25, 2020