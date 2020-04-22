Home
Services
Service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Beryl HOLLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beryl Grant (TURNBULL) HOLLAND


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Beryl Grant (TURNBULL) HOLLAND Notice
HOLLAND (Turnbull) Beryl Grant 24/8/1935 - 16/4/2020 Devoted loving wife of Graeme for 56 years (Lockwood South). Beloved Mother of Barry (dec.), Heather and Leanne. Loved Mother-in-law of Rod and Alistair. Cherished Nan of Selina, Matilda, Annalise, Jacob, Oliver, Gemma, Kiara, Teisha, Aimon and Kycen. A wonderful life, In God's loving care, forever in our hearts. Rest in peace, until we meet again. A private service celebrating Beryl's life will be held on Friday 24th April at 2.00pm. To watch the service via live stream please use the following link: www.metacdn.com/r/e/vlrpukzl/bh-hav07o If you wish to leave your name in the condolence book, to let Beryl's family know that they are in your thoughts during this time, please either email your name to [email protected] or phone our office.



logo
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beryl's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -