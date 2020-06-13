Home
Tuesday, Jun. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
livestream of this service
www.mulqueen.com.au/livestream
Beatrice Veronica COUGHLIN


1923 - 2020
Beatrice Veronica COUGHLIN Notice
COUGHLIN Beatrice Veronica



26.12.1923 - 05.06.2020



Passed away peacefully at Bethlehem. Dearly loved Aunt of Elizabeth, Cathy, John and Paul, Patrick, Claire and Anne, Maggie, Patrice, Jack, Kevin, Peter and Joan, and families.



A kind and gentle lady now at peace, resting in God's care.



A private Mass of Thanksgiving for the life of Miss Beatrice COUGHLIN will be offered on TUESDAY (June 16) at 11am.



The funeral cortege will leave at the conclusion of Mass for the Elmore Cemetery.



To view the livestream of this service go to www.mulqueen.com.au/livestream



Messages of condolence can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 13, 2020
