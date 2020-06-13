|
|
COUGHLIN Beatrice Veronica
26.12.1923 - 05.06.2020
Passed away peacefully at Bethlehem. Dearly loved Aunt of Elizabeth, Cathy, John and Paul, Patrick, Claire and Anne, Maggie, Patrice, Jack, Kevin, Peter and Joan, and families.
A kind and gentle lady now at peace, resting in God's care.
A private Mass of Thanksgiving for the life of Miss Beatrice COUGHLIN will be offered on TUESDAY (June 16) at 11am.
The funeral cortege will leave at the conclusion of Mass for the Elmore Cemetery.
To view the livestream of this service go to www.mulqueen.com.au/livestream
Messages of condolence can be sent to [email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 13, 2020