Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
12:00 PM
Barry Philip LITTLE

Barry Philip LITTLE Notice
LITTLE Barry Philip A Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the life of the late Mr. Barry Philip LITTLE will be held at the Bendigo Funeral Centre Chapel, 29 Miller Street, Bendigo on MONDAY (March 23rd, 2020) commencing at 12.00 noon. The Funeral cortege will leave at the conclusion of the Service for the Bendigo Lawn Cemetery.



Due to the directives issued by Government on March 18th there will be a restriction of 100 attendees allowed within the chapel. Other attendees are permitted to gather outside the chapel and will be able to hear the service. We thank you for your co-operation.



Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 19, 2020
