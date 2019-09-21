|
WOOSTER (nee Whiteside) Barbara Winifred Mary
11/2/1939 - 18/9/2019
Passed peacefully at Bendigo Health
Devoted and eternally loved wife of Albert. Loved and cherished mum of Llyne.
Sleeping peacefully in a well-earned rest
after a life well lived.
Much loved sister of Vesta (dec.) Much loved Auntie of Kayleen, Harry, William and Beth.
Forever in our hearts
Loved sister-in-law of Ethel and Des Nancarrow (both dec.).Bright and bubbly loved Auntie Barb of Darlene, Shane, John, Devin and Lethan.
Beautiful memories in our hearts forever
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Sept. 21, 2019