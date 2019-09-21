Home
Barbara Winifred Mary WOOSTER


1939 - 2019
Barbara Winifred Mary WOOSTER Notice
WOOSTER (nee Whiteside) Barbara Winifred Mary



11/2/1939 - 18/9/2019

Passed peacefully at Bendigo Health



Devoted and eternally loved wife of Albert. Loved and cherished mum of Llyne.

Sleeping peacefully in a well-earned rest

after a life well lived.



Much loved sister of Vesta (dec.) Much loved Auntie of Kayleen, Harry, William and Beth.

Forever in our hearts



Loved sister-in-law of Ethel and Des Nancarrow (both dec.).Bright and bubbly loved Auntie Barb of Darlene, Shane, John, Devin and Lethan.

Beautiful memories in our hearts forever
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Sept. 21, 2019
