Barbara "Barb" Wallace


1938 - 2020
Barbara "Barb" Wallace Notice
Wallace

Barbara Diana

As cruel as death is, it is one of the most powerful reminders of the most beautiful memories and we all have our share. Nothing we can say will ever be enough to sum up the loss of you Mum - Black Nanna. Our loss is deep, we haven't just lost a Mum-Nanna but a best friend. We are all lucky to have spent time with you. Thank you for making us all strong and we will remain this way for you. Rest easy our beautiful lady. Love you forever till we meet again

Teena, Brett, Joel, Brianna, Peter, Leon, Zane, Trae

Mulqueen family funeral directors

Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 11, 2020
