Barbara (NITHSDALE) MULLEN

Barbara (NITHSDALE) MULLEN Notice
Mullen Barbara (nee Nithsdale) Our beautiful Mum/Nanna passed away September 30, 2019 dearly loved and devoted Wife of Noel for 61 years. Cherished Mother to Andrew, Julie, Joanne and Rene. Mother-in-law to Allison, Rob, Anthony and Bill. Adored Nanna of 13 and Great Nanna of seven. You lived a selfless life and a little piece of our heart went with you today, that will never be replaced. I will miss your warm embrace and beautiful smile. Rest peacefully in heaven. A very special thank you to all the wonderful staff at Joan Pinder and Hospice for your excellent care.



Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Oct. 2, 2019
