06.09.1938 - 04.04.2020



Passed away peacefully in Bendigo.

Aged 81 years.

Much loved daughter of

Albert and Amy (both dec.)

Beloved wife of Ronald. Dearly loved mother of Debra, Teena, Marita and their families. Stepmother of Robert, Rod, William and their families.

Loving nan/black nanna of Karl (dec.), Alicia (dec.), Jade, Stacy, Joel, Brianna, Peter, Leon, Zane, Trae, Sandie, Kyla and Jordan and great nan/nanna of Leylan, Will, Jack, Madison, Cree, Phoebe, Samuel and Eli.



Our love for her will never end.



A private cremation has been held.



Messages of condolence can be

sent to [email protected]
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 11, 2020
