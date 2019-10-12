Home
Barbara Caroline LEVY


1928 - 2019
Barbara Caroline LEVY Notice
LEVY (nee Sides) Barbara Caroline Peacefully on 10 October 2019 at her nursing home in Camberwell

Aged 91 years

Loving wife of 62 years to Dick Levy (dec.) and mother to Christopher (dec.). She is survived by her daughter Belinda and sons David and Andrew, loving mother-in-law to Leanne, Jo and Tim. Grandmother to Hannah, Charles, Stephen, George and Edward and to Danny, Michaela, Alison and Kersty. Loving great-grandmother to Hamish, Tom and Charlotte. Loving sister of Ian Sides.



Private funeral to be held in Bendigo next week
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Oct. 12, 2019
