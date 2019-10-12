|
|
LEVY (nee Sides) Barbara Caroline Peacefully on 10 October 2019 at her nursing home in Camberwell
Aged 91 years
Loving wife of 62 years to Dick Levy (dec.) and mother to Christopher (dec.). She is survived by her daughter Belinda and sons David and Andrew, loving mother-in-law to Leanne, Jo and Tim. Grandmother to Hannah, Charles, Stephen, George and Edward and to Danny, Michaela, Alison and Kersty. Loving great-grandmother to Hamish, Tom and Charlotte. Loving sister of Ian Sides.
Private funeral to be held in Bendigo next week
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Oct. 12, 2019