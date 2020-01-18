Home
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Therese's Church
Albion Street
Kennington
Arthur Thomas MASON

Arthur Thomas MASON Notice
MASON Arthur Thomas 'Sandy'



23/06/1929 - 13/01/2020



Loved Son of William and Charlotte (Both Dec). Brother of William (Dec), Shirley Martin (Dec), Barbara Summerfield (Dec) and Peter.



Treasured Dad of Angela (Slattery) and Catherine (Streat). Father-in-law of Colin and Michael.



Special Grandfather of Laura and Jackson, Grace and Simon, Emma and Rhys, Sarah (Dec), Audrey, and Julia.



Proud Great Grandfather of Karsen, Mason, Lucas, Jessie, Isla, and Cooper.



'Those we laughed with, learned from,

leaned on and loved most,

leave us the best memories.'



Rest In Peace.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Jan. 18, 2020
