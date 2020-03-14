|
|
JOHNSON Arthur Albert
22.10.1941 - 10.03.2020
Passed away peacefully in Bendigo. Aged 78 years.
Much loved son of Arthur and Dolly (both dec.)
Beloved partner of Zella (dec.). Dearly loved father of Michael, Anthony, Timothy and their families. Loving brother and grandfather.
Forever in our hearts
Rest in Peace
A Memorial Service in remembrance of
Mr. Arthur Albert JOHNSON will be held in the Mulqueen Family Chapel, 15-25 Bridge Street, Bendigo on WEDNESDAY (March 18) at 2:00pm.
A private cremation will follow.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 14, 2020