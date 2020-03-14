Home
Services
Mulqueen Family Funeral Directors
15/21-25 Bridge Street
Bendigo, Victoria 3550
(03) 5443 4455
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Mulqueen Family Funeral Directors
15/21-25 Bridge Street
Bendigo, Victoria 3550
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Albert JOHNSON


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Arthur Albert JOHNSON Notice
JOHNSON Arthur Albert

22.10.1941 - 10.03.2020



Passed away peacefully in Bendigo. Aged 78 years.

Much loved son of Arthur and Dolly (both dec.)

Beloved partner of Zella (dec.). Dearly loved father of Michael, Anthony, Timothy and their families. Loving brother and grandfather.



Forever in our hearts

Rest in Peace



A Memorial Service in remembrance of

Mr. Arthur Albert JOHNSON will be held in the Mulqueen Family Chapel, 15-25 Bridge Street, Bendigo on WEDNESDAY (March 18) at 2:00pm.



A private cremation will follow.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -