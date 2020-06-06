|
|
SMITH Anthony "Tone"
04.08.1960 - 29.05.2020
Dearly loved eldest son of Judith and Kevin Smith, big brother to Maree, Paul, Chris, Angela and Luke, brother in law and friend to Peter, Mary, Sharon, Terry and Chris.
Uncle to 11 nieces and nephews.
Anthony passed away peacefully at Stella Anderson Nursing Home on Friday May 29th.
His life journey was full of many challenges, but with the enormous love and care shown by so many, he overcame so much.
To all those beautiful people that shared this journey with us, we thank you so very much, especially his second family of Maxwell Manor, everyone at Scope, the L'Arche community, Dr Safwat Hanna and his two very special friends Belinda and Michelle.
Judith, Kevin and family.
When God saw you getting tired
And a cure was not to be
He put his arms around you
And whispered 'come to me'
With tearful eyes, we watched you
As you slowly slipped away
And though we loved you dearly
We couldn't make you stay
Your golden heart stopped beating
Your tired hands put to rest
God broke our hearts to prove to us
He only takes the best
By Frances and Kathleen Coelho
A private service will be held.
A celebration of Anthony's
life will be held at a later date.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 6, 2020