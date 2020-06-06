Home
Anthony "Tone" SMITH


1960 - 2020
Anthony "Tone" SMITH Notice
SMITH Anthony "Tone"



04.08.1960 - 29.05.2020



Dearly loved eldest son of Judith and Kevin Smith, big brother to Maree, Paul, Chris, Angela and Luke, brother in law and friend to Peter, Mary, Sharon, Terry and Chris.

Uncle to 11 nieces and nephews.



Anthony passed away peacefully at Stella Anderson Nursing Home on Friday May 29th.



His life journey was full of many challenges, but with the enormous love and care shown by so many, he overcame so much.



To all those beautiful people that shared this journey with us, we thank you so very much, especially his second family of Maxwell Manor, everyone at Scope, the L'Arche community, Dr Safwat Hanna and his two very special friends Belinda and Michelle.

Judith, Kevin and family.



When God saw you getting tired

And a cure was not to be

He put his arms around you

And whispered 'come to me'

With tearful eyes, we watched you

As you slowly slipped away

And though we loved you dearly

We couldn't make you stay

Your golden heart stopped beating

Your tired hands put to rest

God broke our hearts to prove to us

He only takes the best

By Frances and Kathleen Coelho



A private service will be held.



A celebration of Anthony's

life will be held at a later date.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 6, 2020
