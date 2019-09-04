Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony BIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Joseph BIER

Add a Memory
Anthony Joseph BIER Notice
BIER Anthony Joseph 13/03/1945-03/09/2019 Dearly loved husband of Sue for 47 years. Loved father of Chris and Dewi, Damian, Vincent and Sarah, Kathryn and Mike. Special grand-father of Aidan. At peace after bravely battling years of illness. Our sincere thanks to Assoc. Prof. Chris Holmes, Mr. Tony Gray, Dr. Craig Teasdale, Dr. Cindy Ong and all staff of Ward 4A, Ward 6C the Palliative Care team at Bendigo Health and Health Select staff. A special thanks to all staff at Bendigo Health Dialysis Units.



logo
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.