|
|
BIER Anthony Joseph 13/03/1945-03/09/2019 Dearly loved husband of Sue for 47 years. Loved father of Chris and Dewi, Damian, Vincent and Sarah, Kathryn and Mike. Special grand-father of Aidan. At peace after bravely battling years of illness. Our sincere thanks to Assoc. Prof. Chris Holmes, Mr. Tony Gray, Dr. Craig Teasdale, Dr. Cindy Ong and all staff of Ward 4A, Ward 6C the Palliative Care team at Bendigo Health and Health Select staff. A special thanks to all staff at Bendigo Health Dialysis Units.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Sept. 4, 2019