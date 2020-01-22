Home
More Obituaries for Annette LEWIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annette Ruth LEWIS

Annette Ruth LEWIS Notice
LEWIS Annette Ruth Of Bendigo peacefully passed away in the presence of her family on the 19th January 2020 aged 75 after her long battle with cancer. Annette was the loving wife of Russell and wonderful mother to Jeff, Cathy and Liz and their partners Jacqui, Thormie and Simon. She was the proud Moomoo (Grandma) to Ida, Vetle, Lily, Fynn, Sam and Fleur. Annie, thank you for a lifetime of memories, for all your love and kindness, and for creating a world of colour - that is you. The family would like to thank the Oncology Department and the Palliative Care Unit of Bendigo Health, for their wonderful service and support for Annette.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Jan. 22, 2020
