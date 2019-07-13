Home
Services
Napier Park Funerals
420 Napier Street
Bendigo, Victoria 3550
(03) 5441 4800
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne SPECHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne SPECHT

Add a Memory
Anne SPECHT Notice
SPECHT Anne Passed away peace-fully at the Marjorie Phillips Hospice, Bendigo on July 11, 2019. Aged 82 years Loved Wife of Gordon (dec.). Much loved Mother, Mother-in-law, Grandmother and Great Grandmother of Stephen Specht, Karen Shedden (nee Specht) and Mark Shedden, Grand-daughters Samantha Shedden and Jamie Shedden, Great Grandsons Toby, Caleb and Connor. Trevor Specht and Alison Specht (nee Brookes), Grandson David Specht, Grand-daughter's Kate Brookes and Alaina Smith. The Funeral Service will be held at Napier Park Funerals, 420 Napier St, Bendigo, on Tuesday July 16 at 2.00pm.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.