SPECHT Anne Passed away peace-fully at the Marjorie Phillips Hospice, Bendigo on July 11, 2019. Aged 82 years Loved Wife of Gordon (dec.). Much loved Mother, Mother-in-law, Grandmother and Great Grandmother of Stephen Specht, Karen Shedden (nee Specht) and Mark Shedden, Grand-daughters Samantha Shedden and Jamie Shedden, Great Grandsons Toby, Caleb and Connor. Trevor Specht and Alison Specht (nee Brookes), Grandson David Specht, Grand-daughter's Kate Brookes and Alaina Smith. The Funeral Service will be held at Napier Park Funerals, 420 Napier St, Bendigo, on Tuesday July 16 at 2.00pm.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on July 13, 2019