Anne (HOLLINGWORTH) HASLAM


1945 - 2019
Anne (HOLLINGWORTH) HASLAM Notice
Haslam (nee Hollingworth) Anne 20/01/1945 - 24/10/2019 Passed away peacefully with the knowledge that her family holds her in their hearts and they in hers. Daughter of Francis and Norma, sister of Diane, Josephine and Philip. Wife of Don, mother of Jacqueline, Dani and Anthony, mother-in-law of Darren and Kerryn. Grandmother of Ella, Tess, Sam, Liam and Imogen. Though our hearts ache with sadness and our tears flow, we acknowledge a selfless life of family kindness and love. You will be in our hearts always.



Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Oct. 26, 2019
