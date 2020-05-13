|
WATTS (nee Simpson) Anne Elizabeth 11/11/1959 - 10/05/2020 Aged 60 years. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved and adored Wife of Brian. Devoted and loving Mother of Justin and Leigh and their partners Kat and Ali. Treasured and loving Nan of Lola and George. Rest peacefully. Until we meet again, we will miss you. A Private Funeral Service will be held on FRIDAY at 2:00pm. A live stream will be available at www.napierpark.com.au.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on May 13, 2020