A.M. Audrey FILCOCK


1924 - 2020
A.M. Audrey FILCOCK Notice
FILCOCK A.M. Audrey Mum passed away peacefully at Strath Haven on Wednesday April 15th 2020 aged 96. Wife of Frank (dec.). Loved mother, Mother-in-Law of Lynette and Wayne, Neil, Don and Suzanne, Ian and Kerry, Graeme, Ken and Liz, and friend of Leigh (dec.) and Elaine. Loved Grandmother and Great Grandmother of Brendon, Paul (dec.), Kerry; Jason, Wayne, Glen, Michael; Genevieve, and their families. Our grateful thanks to the magnificent staff of Strath Haven for their constant and loving care of Audrey. The Lord is my Shepherd. A Private Burial will be held. A live stream will be available at www.napierpark.com.au A Public Memorial Service for Audrey will be held at a future date.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Apr. 18, 2020
