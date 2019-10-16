Home
FILBEY Alva Jean (nee Mallett) 08/6/1934 - 14/10/2019 85 Years Passed away peacefully surrounded by her much loved, and loving, children. Only child of Sidney Albert Mallett and Emma Ethel Mallett (nee Horne) (both dec.). Loved and Loving Wife of Len (dec. 07/06/2019). Kind, gentle, loving and caring Mum to Allan and Heather; Linda (Parker); and Michelle and Greg (Pitson). Quiet, loving, smiling and nurturing Grandma to Melissa, Tara, Paige and Madisen; Andrew, Jemma and Amy; Siale, Melea and Rhys. Great-Grandma to Neeko, Hutch and Hendrix; Frankie and her much anticipated sibling; and Elise. Loved Sister-in-Law and Aunty to many. A kind and gracious life, lived simply for those she loved. Our beautiful, loving, kind and caring Mum xxx Eternal Love and Gratitude
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Oct. 16, 2019
