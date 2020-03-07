|
BENNALLACK Allan Stanley Passed away peacefully on March 2nd, 2020 at Bupa, Bendigo. Aged 83 years.
Dearly loved Husband of Clair (Dec).
Loved and loving Father of Alistair and Ashley.
A wonderful Father and Grandfather
has found the peace he is due.
You will always be in our hearts and our minds
a part of everything we do.
We treasure the times we shared together
and the unconditional love you gave.
Rest peacefully now and continue to watch over us.
With all our love,
- Alistair, Jo, Maddison and Lachlan
Lul,
Thank you for being the man and Father you were. If Mum was the Heart of our family - you were most definitely the soul.
Always there for us, fiercely loyal and happy to play your role quietly in the background -
No fuss. Fully committed....
I'll miss the footy chats, the coffees and your famous turn of phrase but most of all, I'll miss being in that safe, loving place that we shared when we were together.
Rest In Peace with Mum Lul.
Love Ash xxx
Lul,
You were one of a kind, a true gentleman, loyal and fiercely protective of your family.
Rest peacefully now with Murn and get that Brisso in Heaven going!
Love always and forever,
Chonny xxx
Pa Lul,
Thank you for our sausage rolls, cherry ripes, milky bars, trips to Brewhouse for coffee and toasted sandwiches. But most of all thank you for loving us so much and watching us grow. We know you are now back with Nanna Clair and happy.
Love your two rabbits and little mate,
Adeline, Elsie and Oscar xxx
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2020