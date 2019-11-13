|
LYNDON Allan Desmond 10/4/1932 - 10/11/2019 Passed away peacefully, after a short illness at Bendigo Hospice on November 10, 2019. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved Husband of Lorraine (dec.). Father and Father-in-law of Jenni and Wayne, Steven and Dianne. Much adored Pop of Cameron and Laura, Jess and Chris, Chelsea and Cadman, Jack and Katrina, Matthew and Caleb. Great pop to Matilda and Leni. Dearly loved Dad of Jenni and Wayne, treasured Pop of Jack and Katrina, Matthew and Caleb. Dad you will forever be in our hearts, so many treasured memories. Treasured Father of Steven and Dianne. Adored Pop of Cameron and Laura, Jess and Chris, Chelsea and Cadman, And Great Pop to Matilda and Leni. He hasn't left us, just out "Rabbit Trappin"
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Nov. 13, 2019