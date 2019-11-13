Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Allan LYNDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan Desmond LYNDON

Add a Memory
Allan Desmond LYNDON Notice
LYNDON Allan Desmond 10/4/1932 - 10/11/2019 Passed away peacefully, after a short illness at Bendigo Hospice on November 10, 2019. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved Husband of Lorraine (dec.). Father and Father-in-law of Jenni and Wayne, Steven and Dianne. Much adored Pop of Cameron and Laura, Jess and Chris, Chelsea and Cadman, Jack and Katrina, Matthew and Caleb. Great pop to Matilda and Leni. Dearly loved Dad of Jenni and Wayne, treasured Pop of Jack and Katrina, Matthew and Caleb. Dad you will forever be in our hearts, so many treasured memories. Treasured Father of Steven and Dianne. Adored Pop of Cameron and Laura, Jess and Chris, Chelsea and Cadman, And Great Pop to Matilda and Leni. He hasn't left us, just out "Rabbit Trappin"
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -