WILSON Albert John Francis (Alby) 1/3/28 - 25/6/19 Passed away peacefully at Bendigo Hospital. Loving husband of Margery for 71 years. Much loved father of Mervyn (dec.), Barbara, Brian, Faye and Heather. Treasured Grandad to 10 grandchildren and their families. You will be greatly missed and forever remembered. Rest in Peace Alby, My dearest husband of 71 years, I will miss you forever. Love Margery. Loving father of Faye, Grandfather of Debbie, Michelle and Jamey. Till we meet again A special thank you to the staff at Bendigo Health.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on June 29, 2019