Albert Eden (Ted) GODKIN

Albert Eden (Ted) GODKIN Notice
GODKIN Albert Eden (Ted) Passed away peacefully in Bendigo on October 14, 2019 aged 91 years Son of Albert and Ruby, brother to Graham and Beverly. Loved and loving husband of Florence (dec.) for 53 years. Beloved father of Christine, John (dec.) and Phillip. Father-in-law to Peter and Irene. Dearest 'Pa' to Marcus, Nathan and Gareth; Bianca, Tamara, Kelly and Nicole; Danielle, Jason and Tim. Great Grandpa to 12 beautiful great grandchildren. Loving friend and companion of Lenis. His memory will always surround us, his closeness will always be there. A proud, honest and caring man, now at rest.
Published in Bendigo Advertiser on Oct. 19, 2019
